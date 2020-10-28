Fear the Walking Dead star Maggie Grace is a new mom.

The 37-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Brent Bushnell.

Grace shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself kissing her baby boy's head. She encouraged people to vote in the caption.

"The BEST mornings!" the star wrote. "The shift to parenthood has been the most profound and beautiful experience of my life."

"2020 is a wild time to have a baby. We long to offer him a better, more compassionate world, and we want to equip him to make it better," she said. "Let's elect leaders our kids can look up to. Please vote."

"Beautiful," de Ravin wrote.

Grace and Bushnell married in May 2017 and announced in March that they were expecting their first child.

"In the midst of these uncertain times, we've been blessed with a joyful reminder of what's most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer," Grace said on Instagram.

"Sending love to your and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. #isolatingbutihavecompany!" she added.

Grace plays Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki on Fear the Walking Dead, a spinoff of the AMC series The Walking Dead. She and her co-stars returned to set last week to resume filming Season 6.

Grace also portrayed Shannon Rutherford on the ABC series Lost and Irina in the Twilight movies.