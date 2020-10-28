The 37-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Brent Bushnell.
Grace shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself kissing her baby boy's head. She encouraged people to vote in the caption.
"The BEST mornings!" the star wrote. "The shift to parenthood has been the most profound and beautiful experience of my life."
"2020 is a wild time to have a baby. We long to offer him a better, more compassionate world, and we want to equip him to make it better," she said. "Let's elect leaders our kids can look up to. Please vote."
