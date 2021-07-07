Netflix is giving a glimpse of the film Fear Street Part Two: 1978.

The streaming service shared a teaser Wednesday for the slasher horror film that features Sadie Sink as Ziggy Berman.

The preview shows Ziggy face off with a group of fellow teens while attending summer camp in the fictional town of Shadyside. The group attacks Ziggy and accuses her of being possessed by a witch.

Netflix released a trailer for the film Monday that shows Ziggy and her friends discover secrets and take on a killer while attending Camp Nightwing in 1978.

"School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival," an official description reads.

Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye and Gillian Jacobs co-star.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is the second movie in a trilogy of new films inspired by R.L. Stine's Fear Street book series. The first movie, Fear Street Part One: 1994, starred Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores, Jr., and premiered last week on Netflix.

1994 and 1978 will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which stars Madeira, Jacobs and Welch. 1666 premieres July 16 on Netflix. All three films are directed by Leigh Janiak.

Sink is also known for playing Maxine "Max" Mayfield in the Netflix series Stranger Things.