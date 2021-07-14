Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Kiana Madeira as Deena Johnson and Sarah Fier.

The preview shows Deena (Madeira) go back to 1666 to learn the origins of Sarah Fier's curse on the town of Shadyside. In the past, she is caught up in a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come.

"The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever," an official description reads.

Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores, Jr., co-star.

1666 is the third and final installment in the Fear Street trilogy of films, following Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The movies are based on the R.L. Stine book series and are directed by Leigh Janiak.

1666 premieres Friday on Netflix.