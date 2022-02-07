"FBI" star Missy Peregrym is going to be a mother of two.

The 39-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Tom Oakley.

Peregrym shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a video of herself with Otis Paradis, her 22-month-old son with Oakley.

The video shows Otis smacking Peregrym's baby bump, leading Oakley to say, "Gentle, buddy."

"My best effort at an 'adorable' announcement. Come on, I don't have time for that," Peregrym captioned the post.

"What I will always have time for, is this family, and I'm psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah #ripsleep," she said.

Peregrym and Oakley married in December 2018 and welcomed Otis in March 2020.

Peregrym shared a photo on Halloween in October of her family dressed up as Ted Lasso. Otis is crying in the picture.

"Happy Halloween! #tedlasso #otishateshalloween #believe," she wrote.

Peregrym plays Maggie Bell on "FBI," which is in its fourth season on CBS.

The series is created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk and also stars Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Connie Nielsen, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner.