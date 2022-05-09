Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan must come to gripes with their eldest daughter getting married in the trailer for HBO Max's Father of the Bride remake.

Billy (Garcia) and Ingrid (Estefan) are surprised that their daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) has gotten engaged to boyfriend Adan ( Diego Boneta ) and that she was the one to propose in the clip released on Monday.

Billy is also struggling with planning and paying for his daughter's wedding, which is turning out differently from his idea of a traditional ceremony.

Billy and Ingrid are headed for divorce but are keeping it secret from their daughter. The couple, as the planning gets underway, start to see their love for each other return.

Father of the Bride, directed by Gary Alazraki and written by Matt Lopez, is coming to HBO Max on June 16.

"Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love," reads the synopsis.