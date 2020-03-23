Father John Misty released on Monday a new live album titled Off-Key In Hamburg that will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

Off-Key In Hamburg is available for purchase digitally through Bandcamp for $10 or more. Purchasing the album includes unlimited streaming of it through the Bandcamp app and a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and other formats.

The project includes 20 tracks and was recorded live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie in August 2019.

Misty was joined by German orchestra Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt during the performance.

MusiCares was started by the Recording Academy. The COVID-19 relief fund will help those in the music industry affected by the virus and the cancellation of multiple music events.