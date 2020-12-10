Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Fate: The Winx Saga.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy drama Thursday featuring Abigail Cowen as Bloom, a young woman who discovers she is a fairy.

The preview shows Bloom (Cowen) discover her powers and arrive at Althea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. The series co-stars Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Elisha Applebaum as Musa and Eliot Salt as Terra.

Fate: The Winx Saga is based on the animated Nickelodeon series Winx Club, created by Iginio Straffi. Straffi will executive produce the new series with showrunner Brian Young.

In an interview with TV Kids in 2019, Straffi said the Netflix series is meant for young adults.

"It is edgier and darker than what they can imagine after being used to the colorful world of Winx. The things we had to tone down in the animation have been emphasized in the live action -- the relationships, the fights, the love stories," Straffi said.

"I hope the Netflix series will please all the loyal Winx Club fans around the world who have grown into young adults," he added.

Fate: The Winx Saga premieres Jan. 22 on Netflix.

Cowen is known for playing Dorcas on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will return for a fourth and final season Dec. 31.