Universal Pictures has reportedly decided on Louis Leterrier as the new director for Fast X. Justin Lin announced his departure from the Fast and the Furious sequel last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Variety reports that Leterrier is "set to take over" while trades The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline call Leterrier the studio's first pick, pending finalizing the deals. Fast X already began production with Vin Diesel Jason Momoa and Brie Larson

Leterrier has action credentials having directed The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and the first two Transporters, as well as the magician caper Now You See Me and the action-comedy The Brothers Grimsby. Leterrier's latest film, The Takedown, is out Friday.

Fast X would have been Lin's sixth film in the franchise. He directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Furious 6 and F9.

Fast X is set to be part 1 of a two part conclusion to the saga.