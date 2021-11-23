Netflix released the trailer for the final season of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. The season premieres Dec. 17.

The action-packed trailer for the animated trailer showed vehicular mayhem, plus lasers, wingsuits and snowmobiles. Animated renditions of Berlin and the Swiss Alps provide the setting for fast and furious races.

In the season, title Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Homecoming, the team must recover their stolen technology from a thief. Paul "Big Show" Wight, Danny Trejo, Jimmy Tatro and Similce Diesel return as voice guest stars.

The animated series follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel)'s cousin Tony (voice of Tyler Posey) is recruited to infiltrate a criminal racing syndicate. The show premiered in 2019 and Vin did voice Dom in some episodes.

The final season of Spy Racers consists of 12 episodes. The fifth season recently premiered in August with eight episodes.