Fast & Furious Crossroads, a video game based on the Fast & Furious film series of the same name, has been delayed until Aug. 7.

Fast & Furious Crossroads will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The title was originally set to be launched in May.

Developer Slightly Mad Studios also uploaded a new gameplay trailer for the project on Wednesday, highlighting the game's death-defying car chases.

Players will be tasked with completing high-speed heists and taking down enemy vehicles alongside series stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson who are reprising their roles from the films.

F9, the upcoming ninth entry in the film series, is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.