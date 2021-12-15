The end credits scene for F9: The Fast Saga featured Jason Statham returning to his role as Deckard Shaw.
Lin will also be directing Fast & Furious 11, which is meant to close out the franchise's main series of movies.
Diesel, in November, asked Dwayne Johnson to return to the series for Fast & Furious 10. Johnson starred in the action films until he had a falling out with Diesel in 2016 on the set of The Fate of the Furious.
