Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, are honoring Derek Underwood on the anniversary of his death.

The 30-year-old television personality and Sophia, 12, paid tribute to Underwood, Abraham's late boyfriend and Sophia's father, on the 13th anniversary of his death Tuesday.

Abraham shared photos on Instagram of flowers and a wreath at Underwood's grave. The headstone now features the word "Father."

"13 years later, I'm grateful I see 'FATHER' on your headstone today," Abraham captioned the post. "I'm grateful for our family, I've learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, & depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others."

"In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed @sophialabraham," she said. "A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, giving me strength to make the world a better place. Blessed."

Sophia also posted photos from Underwood's grave.

"Love You Dad (thank you to my family for making this all possible," she wrote.

Abraham was pregnant with Sophia when Underwood died in a car crash in December 2008. Abraham's pregnancy was documented on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant, and she would go on to star on Teen Mom.

Abraham and Sophia previously honored Underwood on what would have been his 30th birthday in May 2020.

"With all the emotion, love & strength at this time, never forgetting the tragic accident but also just as hard are Happy Birthday days- for my best friend, for my soul mate, my love of my life & Sophia's father today marks your 30th birthday," Abraham wrote on Instagram

Abraham was fired from Teen Mom in 2017. She has since appeared on the reality series Ex on the Beach.