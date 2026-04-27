HOME > Farmer Wants a Wife > Farmer Wants a Wife Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX

'Farmer Wants a Wife' stars Brett Maverick and Braden Pridemore address Lauren's decision to change men

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/27/2026



stars Brett Maverick and Braden Pridemore have reacted to Lauren's shocking request to switch farmers during the show's Season 4 premiere.



ADVERTISEMENT "That was definitely a curveball," Braden



The Season 4 premiere of -- which aired on Tuesday, April 21 on Fox -- featured an unexpected twist in which Lauren, 29, realized she may have been paired with the wrong farmer.



Although Lauren was initially assigned to farmer Brett's group of women, she quickly discovered during their first date that they lacked a romantic spark.



Despite describing Brett as "really handsome" and her "type," Lauren later admitted she didn't feel "butterflies" and didn't want to continue pursuing the relationship.



Lauren then surprised producers by expressing interest in getting to know Braden instead.



Braden, 26, admitted the situation initially caught him off guard.



"I'll be honest. At first I was like, 'I don't know about this. I don't necessarily feel good about this.' And it's nothing on Lauren. I think Lauren's a great girl."



However, Braden ultimately agreed to meet with Lauren, noting that he respected her willingness to take a chance on love.



"I do think she made a good case for herself as far as, like, 'Hey, we're all here to meet somebody.' And she kind of shot her shot, so I wanted to respect that," Braden said.



"A lot was going through my head in that moment."



After briefly getting to know each other, the pair appeared to establish a connection.



Still, Braden said the decision wasn't easy, especially given his existing friendship with Brett and the group of "great women" already in his lineup.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Brett for his part, admitted Lauren's decision shocked him at first.



"Can you believe that? Can you believe it?!" Brett quipped about the last-minute swap.



"I was like, 'Can you do that? Is that part of it? Can I switch?' No, I'm just kidding. Braden caught her eye, which, I mean, who wouldn't? He's a handsome devil!"



Brett appeared to take the situation in stride, saying that Lauren made the "right move" for everyone involved.



"If she likes somebody a little bit more, I mean, go for it," he said. "Won't hurt my feelings."



During Tuesday's episode, Lauren and Brett initially seemed to hit it off.



"I think farmer Brett being older, because I am 29, I feel like what we both want in life probably would align," Lauren told the cameras, adding that she wanted to find her "best friend and settle down."



Lauren told the other women that there were no "awkward moments" with Brett and she "liked" him -- but that she was apparently hoping for more.



ADVERTISEMENT



"I'd love to talk to Braden. His personality and looks-wise, it's so much different in person," she explained to producers.



"I know it doesn't exactly follow the guidelines, but I'm so set on finding my husband."



Lauren continued, "This is about me. I'm not here to see if they like me. Of course, I want them to like me back, but I'm a great catch. I'm not here to waste my time, I'm not looking for fame."



Lauren said she "decided to follow my heart and my gut" by asking to speak with Braden.



"And usually my heart is right," she noted. "I feel like there might be something special with Braden."



When Lauren and Braden finally got to chat for a few minutes, Braden complimented Lauren on being bold, and she confirmed that she'd be willing to move to Illinois for him.



After Lauren apologized for being a "troublemaker," Braden sought Brett out to talk about the potential switch-up.



Brett, who apparently also struggled to connect with Lauren during their first conversation, was shown giving Braden his blessing to date Lauren.



"Lauren was great, but for me personally, I didn't feel the initial connection," Brett revealed. "If it's something that you feel is good, then go for it."



At the ceremony later that night, Braden picked Lauren over one of his original contestants to join him at his farm.



"I'm so excited," she told the cameras. "I definitely got butterflies with Braden."



's fourth season airs Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Fox.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS stars Brett Maverick and Braden Pridemore have reacted to Lauren's shocking request to switch farmers during the show's Season 4 premiere."That was definitely a curveball," Braden told Us Weekly with a laugh.The Season 4 premiere of -- which aired on Tuesday, April 21 on Fox -- featured an unexpected twist in which Lauren, 29, realized she may have been paired with the wrong farmer.Although Lauren was initially assigned to farmer Brett's group of women, she quickly discovered during their first date that they lacked a romantic spark.Despite describing Brett as "really handsome" and her "type," Lauren later admitted she didn't feel "butterflies" and didn't want to continue pursuing the relationship.Lauren then surprised producers by expressing interest in getting to know Braden instead.Braden, 26, admitted the situation initially caught him off guard."I'll be honest. At first I was like, 'I don't know about this. I don't necessarily feel good about this.' And it's nothing on Lauren. I think Lauren's a great girl."However, Braden ultimately agreed to meet with Lauren, noting that he respected her willingness to take a chance on love."I do think she made a good case for herself as far as, like, 'Hey, we're all here to meet somebody.' And she kind of shot her shot, so I wanted to respect that," Braden said."A lot was going through my head in that moment."After briefly getting to know each other, the pair appeared to establish a connection.Still, Braden said the decision wasn't easy, especially given his existing friendship with Brett and the group of "great women" already in his lineup.Brett for his part, admitted Lauren's decision shocked him at first."Can you believe that? Can you believe it?!" Brett quipped about the last-minute swap."I was like, 'Can you do that? Is that part of it? Can I switch?' No, I'm just kidding. Braden caught her eye, which, I mean, who wouldn't? He's a handsome devil!"Brett appeared to take the situation in stride, saying that Lauren made the "right move" for everyone involved."If she likes somebody a little bit more, I mean, go for it," he said. "Won't hurt my feelings."During Tuesday's episode, Lauren and Brett initially seemed to hit it off."I think farmer Brett being older, because I am 29, I feel like what we both want in life probably would align," Lauren told the cameras, adding that she wanted to find her "best friend and settle down."Lauren told the other women that there were no "awkward moments" with Brett and she "liked" him -- but that she was apparently hoping for more.Since Lauren wasn't immediately smitten with Brett, she told producers that he was "not the right guy" for her and she'd be "wasting" her time with him."I'd love to talk to Braden. His personality and looks-wise, it's so much different in person," she explained to producers."I know it doesn't exactly follow the guidelines, but I'm so set on finding my husband."Lauren continued, "This is about me. I'm not here to see if they like me. Of course, I want them to like me back, but I'm a great catch. I'm not here to waste my time, I'm not looking for fame."Lauren said she "decided to follow my heart and my gut" by asking to speak with Braden."And usually my heart is right," she noted. "I feel like there might be something special with Braden."When Lauren and Braden finally got to chat for a few minutes, Braden complimented Lauren on being bold, and she confirmed that she'd be willing to move to Illinois for him.After Lauren apologized for being a "troublemaker," Braden sought Brett out to talk about the potential switch-up.Brett, who apparently also struggled to connect with Lauren during their first conversation, was shown giving Braden his blessing to date Lauren."Lauren was great, but for me personally, I didn't feel the initial connection," Brett revealed. "If it's something that you feel is good, then go for it."At the ceremony later that night, Braden picked Lauren over one of his original contestants to join him at his farm."I'm so excited," she told the cameras. "I definitely got butterflies with Braden."'s fourth season airs Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Fox. FARMER WANTS A WIFE MORE FARMER WANTS A WIFE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

ABC still hoping Taylor Frankie Paul's 'The Bachelorette' season is released at some point NEXT STORY >>

'90 Day Fiance' Tell All: Emma exposes Ziad, Trisha is pregnant, Birkan reveals big "surprise"

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Mon Apr 27, 2026 17:08 pm in 0.45405697822571 seconds



