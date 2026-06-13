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'Farmer Wants a Wife' star Sean Cavanaugh reveals when he knew Emily Rushnell was The One

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/13/2026



star Sean Cavanaugh has revealed when he realized Emily Rushnell was "The One" for him.



ADVERTISEMENT Sean, a 22-year-old produce farmer from California, chose Emily, a 25-year-old events specialist from Florida, as his winner during the Season 4 finale of .



While Sean seemed to develop strong feelings for his runner-up, Carson Higgins, he



"You can't fake chemistry," Sean told the magazine.



"Right off the bat, if you put any person in a room with five people, you would know right off the bat who you have the most chemistry with."



Sean said it was hard to ignore his feelings for Emily, although he wanted to give each woman a fair chance on his farm.



"To be completely honest, I kind of always knew in the back of my mind, especially at the point of our solo date," Sean confirmed of his relationship with Emily.



"We really had a lot of time to spend with each other, and we really got to know each other. I think that was just an undeniable day. It went so well that I pretty much knew what I was going to do after that."



Emily also said she couldn't deny that her heart belonged to Sean pretty quickly.



"We had this little moment where I gave him a wave, but he waved back and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she recalled of meeting Sean on Day 1.



"It was sort of an immediate spark," she added.



While their bond developed quickly, Emily noted that her relationship with Sean really "took off" once filming ended.



"It's when we really started to get to know one another," Emily explained.

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The couple said they felt relief and joy once they could stop living in secrecy after seven months.



"It's so weird when you love someone so much and you just want to shout it from the top of your lungs, and you can't. So we're very excited," Emily said.



The pair apparently spent Thanksgiving together and then had to endure several weeks apart.



"We were apart from December 1 to Christmas, and we talked on the phone every single day for hours and hours," Emily shared.



When Sean flew out to Florida to visit her afterwards, they decided they don't want to be apart for that long ever again.



Sean therefore packed up his truck and drove across the country to help Emily move to Georgia.



They've been together "every day since," according to Emily, who called the pair "inseparable."



The pair said they plan to open the bottle of wine they had brought home from their solo winery date on the show for their one-year dating anniversary.



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Emily confirmed that they're keeping that special bottle of wine in the barn.



"She's truly my best friend," Sean gushed.



"We can go out to dinner and hang out for six hours and just sit there, laugh and spend time together like we're best friends, but we love each other so much. She's also the love of my life at the same time."



Unlike the



"It's definitely in the works," Sean teased. "Stay tuned."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS star Sean Cavanaugh has revealed when he realized Emily Rushnell was "The One" for him.Sean, a 22-year-old produce farmer from California, chose Emily, a 25-year-old events specialist from Florida, as his winner during the Season 4 finale of .While Sean seemed to develop strong feelings for his runner-up, Carson Higgins, he admitted to People that there was something strong about his connection with Emily from the get go."You can't fake chemistry," Sean told the magazine."Right off the bat, if you put any person in a room with five people, you would know right off the bat who you have the most chemistry with."Sean said it was hard to ignore his feelings for Emily, although he wanted to give each woman a fair chance on his farm."To be completely honest, I kind of always knew in the back of my mind, especially at the point of our solo date," Sean confirmed of his relationship with Emily."We really had a lot of time to spend with each other, and we really got to know each other. I think that was just an undeniable day. It went so well that I pretty much knew what I was going to do after that."Emily also said she couldn't deny that her heart belonged to Sean pretty quickly."We had this little moment where I gave him a wave, but he waved back and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she recalled of meeting Sean on Day 1."It was sort of an immediate spark," she added.While their bond developed quickly, Emily noted that her relationship with Sean really "took off" once filming ended."It's when we really started to get to know one another," Emily explained.The couple said they felt relief and joy once they could stop living in secrecy after seven months."It's so weird when you love someone so much and you just want to shout it from the top of your lungs, and you can't. So we're very excited," Emily said.The pair apparently spent Thanksgiving together and then had to endure several weeks apart."We were apart from December 1 to Christmas, and we talked on the phone every single day for hours and hours," Emily shared.When Sean flew out to Florida to visit her afterwards, they decided they don't want to be apart for that long ever again.Sean therefore packed up his truck and drove across the country to help Emily move to Georgia.They've been together "every day since," according to Emily, who called the pair "inseparable."The pair said they plan to open the bottle of wine they had brought home from their solo winery date on the show for their one-year dating anniversary."We got to kind of make a promise together that in a year's time, when we're still together, we'd open this bottle in celebration of where our relationship started," Sean said.Emily confirmed that they're keeping that special bottle of wine in the barn."She's truly my best friend," Sean gushed."We can go out to dinner and hang out for six hours and just sit there, laugh and spend time together like we're best friends, but we love each other so much. She's also the love of my life at the same time."Unlike the other two couples that left 's fourth season still dating, Emily and Sean said they've talked about getting engaged."It's definitely in the works," Sean teased. "Stay tuned." FARMER WANTS A WIFE MORE FARMER WANTS A WIFE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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