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'Farmer Wants a Wife' star Brett Maverick reveals when he knew Quinn Guterman was The One

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/15/2026



star Brett Maverick has revealed when he knew Quinn Guterman was the woman he was going to pick in the end.



ADVERTISEMENT wrapped filming around Thanksgiving 2025, and the pair have been successfully navigating a long-distance relationship ever since.



Although viewers had to wait until June 9 to watch the Season 4 finale and find out who Brett picked as his winner, the farmer



According to the 36-year-old former rodeo athlete and cattle farmer from Shiloh, TN, he realized Quinn was The One after a special trip to Maryland during filming.



"For me, I don't know if there was a specific moment," Brett told the magazine.



"After Maryland, I think that was kind of when it really hit. And then it just continued to grow as time went on. But yeah, I think after Maryland, that's kind of when I knew that it was Quinn that I was going to pick."



Quinn, a 27-year-old medical aesthetician from Buhl, ID, said she had a similar epiphany.



"After Maryland, I realized I had missed him during that stint of time while we were going to Maryland," Quinn shared.



"We'd been around each other a lot, obviously filming. So I think after that, I was like, 'Oh, I missed him when I wasn't around him.' And it just kind of progressed from there."



Brett explained how his past relationships and learning experiences helped him to acknowledge his strong connection with Quinn.



"When you have enough life experience, you can kind of see people for who they are pretty quickly," Brett explained.



"So I think that probably did help a lot to know that Quinn was going to be it for me within the first two weeks."



On top of the trust that Brett developed in Quinn, he recalled how they had some great times together off-camera -- including the conversation in which Quinn was winking at him.

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"That whole conversation was a lot of fun," Brett recalled, "but you only got to see two minutes of it. The whole talk probably lasted 45 minutes."



Brett explained how it was nice to get to know Quinn off-camera because they could completely be themselves.



"You didn't have people kind of in your ear about certain things. You could just kind of be yourself," Brett said.



Quinn, for instance, laughed about one moment when she had a bag of Goldfish crackers tucked into her sweatpants.



"I was going off to do something. He clocked it immediately and made some really funny joke," she recalled.



"It was just a quick two-second thing, but I was like, 'Oh, okay. He's funny and he can kind of banter with me a little bit.'"



As for what's next for the couple, Brett and Quinn said they'd like to continue building on their foundation -- before discussing moving in together or getting engaged.



Quinn therefore still lives in Idaho, and Brett continues to run his farm in Tennessee.



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"It's a lot of Brett coming out here and hanging out. I've gone out to Tennessee a couple times and hung out. But mostly it's FaceTime constantly and working," she admitted.



Brett added how their busy schedules and promotional appearances have also stolen a lot of time from them.



"It's me going out to Idaho and just hanging out while I can," he said.



The couple said that while they've touched on the topic of an engagement, they're not putting any pressure on a timeline for taking the next step in their relationship.



"You'll talk to the younger guys and they'll probably jump all over that question [about getting engaged]," Brett said with a laugh.



"But for us, we know that we like each other. We like being with each other, and we just kind of take it day by day."



However, Brett admitted "it's going to be difficult" if they continue to date long distance.



"But we take it for what it is, and we like being with each other. We take advantage of the moments that we can be together," Brett said.



Quinn revealed that moving to Tennessee is not out of the question for her, although she has yet to make a final decision on where she wants to live.



"Moving out to Tennessee is definitely not off the table," she said. "But I have a lot going on at home."



Brett and Quinn clearly don't want to rush things.



"We know we like hanging out one-on-one," Quinn confirmed.



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She added as a result, "I think we're excited for that and to see what comes after that."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS star Brett Maverick has revealed when he knew Quinn Guterman was the woman he was going to pick in the end.wrapped filming around Thanksgiving 2025, and the pair have been successfully navigating a long-distance relationship ever since.Although viewers had to wait until June 9 to watch the Season 4 finale and find out who Brett picked as his winner, the farmer told People that he knew he wanted to be with Quinn earlier in the process.According to the 36-year-old former rodeo athlete and cattle farmer from Shiloh, TN, he realized Quinn was The One after a special trip to Maryland during filming."For me, I don't know if there was a specific moment," Brett told the magazine."After Maryland, I think that was kind of when it really hit. And then it just continued to grow as time went on. But yeah, I think after Maryland, that's kind of when I knew that it was Quinn that I was going to pick."Quinn, a 27-year-old medical aesthetician from Buhl, ID, said she had a similar epiphany."After Maryland, I realized I had missed him during that stint of time while we were going to Maryland," Quinn shared."We'd been around each other a lot, obviously filming. So I think after that, I was like, 'Oh, I missed him when I wasn't around him.' And it just kind of progressed from there."Brett explained how his past relationships and learning experiences helped him to acknowledge his strong connection with Quinn."When you have enough life experience, you can kind of see people for who they are pretty quickly," Brett explained."So I think that probably did help a lot to know that Quinn was going to be it for me within the first two weeks."On top of the trust that Brett developed in Quinn, he recalled how they had some great times together off-camera -- including the conversation in which Quinn was winking at him."That whole conversation was a lot of fun," Brett recalled, "but you only got to see two minutes of it. The whole talk probably lasted 45 minutes."Brett explained how it was nice to get to know Quinn off-camera because they could completely be themselves."You didn't have people kind of in your ear about certain things. You could just kind of be yourself," Brett said.Quinn, for instance, laughed about one moment when she had a bag of Goldfish crackers tucked into her sweatpants."I was going off to do something. He clocked it immediately and made some really funny joke," she recalled."It was just a quick two-second thing, but I was like, 'Oh, okay. He's funny and he can kind of banter with me a little bit.'"As for what's next for the couple, Brett and Quinn said they'd like to continue building on their foundation -- before discussing moving in together or getting engaged.Quinn therefore still lives in Idaho, and Brett continues to run his farm in Tennessee.And Quinn revealed that she actually went "right back to work" once filming ended."It's a lot of Brett coming out here and hanging out. I've gone out to Tennessee a couple times and hung out. But mostly it's FaceTime constantly and working," she admitted.Brett added how their busy schedules and promotional appearances have also stolen a lot of time from them."It's me going out to Idaho and just hanging out while I can," he said.The couple said that while they've touched on the topic of an engagement, they're not putting any pressure on a timeline for taking the next step in their relationship."You'll talk to the younger guys and they'll probably jump all over that question [about getting engaged]," Brett said with a laugh."But for us, we know that we like each other. We like being with each other, and we just kind of take it day by day."However, Brett admitted "it's going to be difficult" if they continue to date long distance."But we take it for what it is, and we like being with each other. We take advantage of the moments that we can be together," Brett said.Quinn revealed that moving to Tennessee is not out of the question for her, although she has yet to make a final decision on where she wants to live."Moving out to Tennessee is definitely not off the table," she said. "But I have a lot going on at home."Brett and Quinn clearly don't want to rush things."We know we like hanging out one-on-one," Quinn confirmed."We know we get along with each other's friends and family, and we've done that part. But we haven't been able to go out and do fun things and experience life on that side yet."She added as a result, "I think we're excited for that and to see what comes after that." FARMER WANTS A WIFE MORE FARMER WANTS A WIFE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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