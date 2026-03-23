Farmer Wants a Wife has revealed its cast of 27 women -- including The Bachelor alum Heather Martin -- all vying for the chance to win the heart of one of three farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT
A total of 27 women will be looking for love when Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Tuesday, April 21 at 8PM ET/PT on Fox.

As previously announced, the show will star Braden Pridemore, a 26-year-old corn and soybean farmer from Homer, IL, who works on 3,000 acres of land; Brett Maverick, a 35-year-old horse and cattle farmer from Savannah, TN, who works on 1,000 acres of land; and Sean Cavanaugh, a 22-year-old farm-to-table producer farmer from Solvang, CA, who works on 22 acres of land.

Each farmer will be matched with nine women when the show begins.

But at the very first group event, each of the three farmers must decide whether to welcome an extra woman into the mix, chosen by his family. The cast could therefore possibly feature a total of 30 women.

Heather -- a blonde beauty memorably competed on Colton Underwood's The Bachelor season as a never-been-kissed virgin bachelorette -- will be one of the women vying for Brett's attention and affection.

Fox teased that the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife will be more intimate, intense and unpredictable than ever before as the farmers hope to prove that love can grow anywhere.

Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley will be reprising her role as host.

During the season, the farmers and their daters will gather at a speed-dating event in Nashville, TN, as well as a mixer at Laurel Park Racetrack in Laurel, MD.

Viewers can also expect to see unexpected twists -- including one woman making the shocking decision to leave her matched farmer to pursue another.

The ladies will also plan a surprise date for their farmer, putting their compatibility to the test as they determine whether their values and goals truly align.

Farmer Wants a Wife has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 250 marriages and more than 500 children.

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions with David Timbales, Rikkie Proost, Sonya Wilkes, and Jayne Parker serving as executive producers.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Below are the three groups of women -- and a fun fact about each -- who will be appearing on the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

BRADEN'S FARM

- Ana Paula, a 26-year-old journalist from Miami, FL, who loves dancing Flamenco

- Brittney, a 27-year-old medical aesthetician from McMinnville, OR, who loves Marvel and is "such a nerd"

- Cameron, a 26-year-old real estate agent from Adamstown, MD, who ended up on the show thanks to a viral video her little sister had posted

- Caroline, a 24-year-old event coordinator from Peachtree City, GA, who talks a lot about Britney Spears, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and women's sports

- Carsyn, a 25-year-old Miss Texas from Nashville, TN, who is the granddaughter of a famous country singer and songwriter

- Casey, a 27-year-old project manager from Knoxville, TN, who will pet every dog she sees

ADVERTISEMENT
- Faith, a 25-year-old in real estate from Morgan Hill, CA, who is surprisingly good with power tools and home improvement projects

- Mackenzie, a 26-year-old recruitment consultant from Montgomery, AL, who has the sleep schedule of a grandma

- Nicolette, a 28-year-old liquor sales director from Bloomingdale, IL, whose favorite hobby is pulling pranks on people


BRETT'S FARM

- Breaunna, a 29-year-old character performer from Avon Park, FL, who has her motorcycle license

- Cassi, a 29-year-old in medical sales from Loma, CO, who was a Top 20, 10-K runner in the NCAA

- Hanna, a 25-year-old retail manager from Windermere, FL, who sometimes eats Goldfish and Hershey kisses for dinner.

- Heather, a 30-year-old content creator from Carlsbad, CA, who has a habit of learning the entire life story of someone who sits next to her on an airplane

- Julia, a 29-year-old architectural designer from La Mirada, CA, who can 3D print anything but a boyfriend

- Lauren, a 29-year-old ICU registered nurse from Hopewell Junction, NY, who worked at the top hospital in America

- Paige, a 32-year-old in aesthetic medical sales from Long Island, NY, who is in school for sustainable farming

- Quinn, a 26-year-old medical aesthetician from Buhl, ID, whose love language is sarcastic banter

- Stephanie, a 31-year-old model from Tomball, TX, who has a Sphynx cat named George

ADVERTISEMENT

SEAN'S FARM

- Alibeth, a 22-year-old hairstylist from Lagrange, GA, who enjoys playing golf, being on the lake and fishing

- Autumn, a 24-year-old Pilates instructor from Gilbert, SC, who loves to collect Funko pops

- Brooke, a 25-year-old behavioral therapist from Conyers, GA, who is addicted to line dancing

- Carson, a 25-year-old wedding planner from Argyle, TX, who collects vintage cowboy boots

- Emily,  a 25-year-old events specialist from Brooksville, FL, who is always on the search for a good latte

- Gabriela, a 28-year-old registered dental nurse from Sacramento, CA, who can make a fire steak

- Kamryn, a 23-year-old boutique owner from Lubbock, TX, who has done dog rescue for 10 years

- Macey, a 21-year-old model from Bell Buckle, TN, who has 11 siblings

- Olivia, a 21-year-old real estate agent and woodworker from Billings, MT, who loves building live edge furniture
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

FARMER WANTS A WIFE
MORE FARMER WANTS A WIFE NEWS