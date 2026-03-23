As previously announced, the show will star Braden Pridemore, a 26-year-old corn and soybean farmer from Homer, IL, who works on 3,000 acres of land; Brett Maverick, a 35-year-old horse and cattle farmer from Savannah, TN, who works on 1,000 acres of land; and Sean Cavanaugh, a 22-year-old farm-to-table producer farmer from Solvang, CA, who works on 22 acres of land.
Each farmer will be matched with nine women when the show begins.
But at the very first group event, each of the three farmers must decide whether to welcome an extra woman into the mix, chosen by his family. The cast could therefore possibly feature a total of 30 women.
Heather -- a blonde beauty memorably competed on Colton Underwood's The Bachelor season as a never-been-kissed virgin bachelorette -- will be one of the women vying for Brett's attention and affection.
Fox teased that the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife will be more intimate, intense and unpredictable than ever before as the farmers hope to prove that love can grow anywhere.