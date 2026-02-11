Fox has announced Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere Tuesday, April 21 at 8PM ET/PT.
After several seasons featuring four farmers, the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife will scale back to three men, making it "more intimate" and "more intense," the network said.
The three farmers looking for lasting love are Braden Pridemore, a 26-year-old corn and soybean farmer from Homer, IL, who works on 3,000 acres of land; Brett Maverick, a 35-year-old horse and cattle farmer from Savannah, TN, who works on 1,000 acres of land; and Sean Cavanaugh, a 22-year-old farm-to-table producer farmer from Solvang, CA, who works on 22 acres of land.
Fox teased that Farmer Wants a Wife will be "more unpredictable than ever" this spring as the "hardworking, heartfelt and undeniably charming" farmers hope to prove that love can grow anywhere.
Season 4 "strips the experience down to the roots, focusing on fewer farmers and deeper connections as a new group of single women leave behind city comforts for muddy boots, early mornings and the promise of forever," Fox said.
At the very first group event, the farmers must decide whether to welcome an extra woman into the mix who had been hand-picked by their families.
And during the season, the farmers and their daters will gather at a speed-dating event in Nashville, TN, and a mixer at Laurel Park Racetrack in Laurel, MD.
Viewers can expect to see unexpected twists -- including one woman making the shocking decision to leave her matched farmer to pursue another.
The ladies will also plan a surprise date for their farmer, putting their compatibility to the test as they determine whether their values and goals truly align.
"As the women experience the realities of farm life, some connections will bloom, others will wither on the vine and only a few will prove strong enough to weather the demands of love in the country," Fox teased.
Farmer Wants a Wife has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 250 marriages and more than 500 children.
Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions with David Timbales, Rikkie Proost, Sonya Wilkes, and Jayne Parker serving as executive producers.
A fifth-generation farmer who co-owns and lives on his family's 3,000-acre operation, Braden is looking for a woman who is kind, fun, faith-minded and ready to build a life -- and a family -- on the farm his grandfather built.
When he's not in the fields, he's busy songwriting and playing guitar at local bars.
- Brett Maverick
A former bull rider, Brett eventually traded broken bones for business suits, building a successful protein bar company as well as a tequila brand.
Now, he's back home on his family's 1,000-acre farm, starting his own horse and cattle ranch while searching for a partner to build a legacy rooted in love, loyalty and land.
- Sean Cavanaugh
Sean is a California native with strong roots in both agriculture and hospitality. He works on his family's 22-acre produce farm, growing everything from tomatoes and peaches to figs, kiwis and avocados -- all of which supply their beloved farm-to-table restaurant, The Gathering Table, and other eateries across California.
Focused, driven and ready for something real, Sean knows exactly what he's looking for in love and life.
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.