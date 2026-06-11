HOME > Farmer Wants a Wife > Farmer Wants a Wife Michael Becker / FOX

'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 4: Are Braden Pridemore, Brett Williams and Sean Cavanaugh still with their winners?

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/11/2026



stars Braden Pridemore, Brett Williams and Sean Cavanaugh have revealed whether they're still with the women they chose during the Season 4 finale.



ADVERTISEMENT The Season 4 finale of aired Tuesday, June 9 on Fox, and it appeared each farmer had found his match.



The three couples



Braden, a 26-year-old corn and soybean farmer from Homer, IL, chose Casey Riemer, a 27-year-old project manager from Tennessee, as his winner during the finale.



Braden told Casey, "I do really believe in this, and I really want to continue this with you. I am so glad that I met you, and I was not expecting this."



Braden continued, "I didn't think I'd be feeling this stuff for a long time, so I want you to stick around."



Braden therefore dumped Brittney Graham, a 27-year-old aesthetician from Utah.



Brittney, who appeared devastated and said she felt "confused" and "so stupid" after the breakup -- asked Braden in tears, "Why not me?"



Braden responded, "I just don't think at the end of the day, this lifestyle will truly suit you, and also, I just feel my heart is pulling me in another direction. But Brittney, I meant every single word I said to you."



Braden and Casey told People that their life after the show has been surprisingly fulfilling.



"Honestly, I'll be completely honest -- I'm so happy," Braden gushed. "I've really never been this happy and comfortable around somebody."



Braden said he never expected to find someone like Casey through a reality TV dating show.



"I still have to kick myself a lot being with Casey and being like, 'We met on a reality dating show. This is just crazy,'" he noted.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The couple revealed they haven't spent more than two weeks apart since filming the finale, with Braden adding, "It's honestly felt so easy. It hasn't felt like distance at all."



Braden was worried while taping that Casey wouldn't want to leave her beloved family in Tennessee to make a life work with him.



However, the pair has since addressed the issue, which no longer seems to be a concern.



"Every conversation with Casey, I left feeling so much better and even more sure that that's the girl," Braden noted.



The couple also said they've met each other's families.



"We're at the beach right now with my family," Casey gushed, revealing that Braden's parents recently joined them to watch the show's family episode together.



Braden concluded, "I don't see us breaking up. We'll just keep doing us and see what happens."



Brett, a 35-year-old former rodeo athlete and cattle farmer from Shiloh, TN, selected Quinn Guterman, a 27-year-old medical aesthetician from Buhl, ID, as his final pick.



ADVERTISEMENT



He elaborated, "I came into this with no expectations, and I can truly say I never expected anything to come out of it... but when I'm not around you, I miss being around you, and I love that."



Brett believed he had built "a solid foundation" with Quinn, and so he said he wanted to see where things could go with her.



Prior to choosing Quinn, Braden broke up with Hannah Carpenter, a 25-year-old retail manager from Florida, who said if she could do the whole process over again, she wouldn't "change a damn thing."



Brett and Quinn told People that they are taking things slow post-show as they continue to navigate a long-distance relationship between Tennessee and Idaho.



"We know that we like each other. We like being with each other, and we just kind of take it day by day," Brett shared.



Considering the pair probably don't want to live apart forever, Quinn confirmed that a move to Tennessee is "definitely not off the table" for her.



"We know we like hanging out one-on-one. We know we get along with each other's friends and family. That part is really good," Quinn said.



And Sean, a 22-year-old produce farmer from California, decided to continue a relationship with Emily Rushnell, a 25-year-old events specialist from Florida, after the show.



Sean and Emily told People that they want to document farm life in California and continue visiting each other.



During the finale, Sean asked Emily, "Would you be interested in pursuing what we started here and seeing where it could take the both of us?"



"That's an easy yes!" Emily gushed in reply.



Carson Higgins, a 25-year-old wedding planner from Texas, therefore finished as Sean's runner-up. She said she felt "really sad" walking away from the farmer.



ADVERTISEMENT



But it appears Sean made the right decision for him because Emily told People that their relationship really "took off" once filming ended.



"It's when we really started to get to know one another," Emily explained.



The couple said it was nice to stop living in secrecy after seven months.



"It's so weird when you love someone so much and you just want to shout it from the top of your lungs, and you can't. So we're very excited," Emily said.



The pair apparently spent Thanksgiving together and then had to endure several weeks apart.



"We were apart from December 1 to Christmas, and we talked on the phone every single day for hours and hours," Emily shared.



When Sean flew out to Florida to visit her afterwards, they decided they don't want to be apart for that long ever again.



Sean therefore packed up his truck and drove across the country to help Emily move to Georgia.



They've been together "every day since," according to Emily, who called the pair "inseparable."



The pair said they plan to open the bottle of wine they had brought home from their solo winery date on the show for their one-year dating anniversary.



"We got to kind of make a promise together that in a year's time, when we're still together, we'd open this bottle in celebration of where our relationship started," Sean said.



ADVERTISEMENT



"She's truly my best friend," Sean gushed.



"We can go out to dinner and hang out for six hours and just sit there, laugh and spend time together like we're best friends, but we love each other so much. She's also the love of my life at the same time."



Unlike the other two couples, Emily and Sean said they've talked about getting engaged.



"It's definitely in the works," Sean teased. "Stay tuned."





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS stars Braden Pridemore, Brett Williams and Sean Cavanaugh have revealed whether they're still with the women they chose during the Season 4 finale.The Season 4 finale of aired Tuesday, June 9 on Fox, and it appeared each farmer had found his match.The three couples spoke to People after the finale aired and shared updates on their relationship.Braden, a 26-year-old corn and soybean farmer from Homer, IL, chose Casey Riemer, a 27-year-old project manager from Tennessee, as his winner during the finale.Braden told Casey, "I do really believe in this, and I really want to continue this with you. I am so glad that I met you, and I was not expecting this."Braden continued, "I didn't think I'd be feeling this stuff for a long time, so I want you to stick around."Braden therefore dumped Brittney Graham, a 27-year-old aesthetician from Utah.Brittney, who appeared devastated and said she felt "confused" and "so stupid" after the breakup -- asked Braden in tears, "Why not me?"Braden responded, "I just don't think at the end of the day, this lifestyle will truly suit you, and also, I just feel my heart is pulling me in another direction. But Brittney, I meant every single word I said to you."Braden and Casey told People that their life after the show has been surprisingly fulfilling."Honestly, I'll be completely honest -- I'm so happy," Braden gushed. "I've really never been this happy and comfortable around somebody."Braden said he never expected to find someone like Casey through a reality TV dating show."I still have to kick myself a lot being with Casey and being like, 'We met on a reality dating show. This is just crazy,'" he noted.The couple revealed they haven't spent more than two weeks apart since filming the finale, with Braden adding, "It's honestly felt so easy. It hasn't felt like distance at all."Braden was worried while taping that Casey wouldn't want to leave her beloved family in Tennessee to make a life work with him.However, the pair has since addressed the issue, which no longer seems to be a concern."Every conversation with Casey, I left feeling so much better and even more sure that that's the girl," Braden noted.The couple also said they've met each other's families."We're at the beach right now with my family," Casey gushed, revealing that Braden's parents recently joined them to watch the show's family episode together.Braden concluded, "I don't see us breaking up. We'll just keep doing us and see what happens."Brett, a 35-year-old former rodeo athlete and cattle farmer from Shiloh, TN, selected Quinn Guterman, a 27-year-old medical aesthetician from Buhl, ID, as his final pick.During the finale, Brett told Quinn, "I want you to know how much I appreciate you for being real, and that is something that I truly love about you -- just you as a person."He elaborated, "I came into this with no expectations, and I can truly say I never expected anything to come out of it... but when I'm not around you, I miss being around you, and I love that."Brett believed he had built "a solid foundation" with Quinn, and so he said he wanted to see where things could go with her.Prior to choosing Quinn, Braden broke up with Hannah Carpenter, a 25-year-old retail manager from Florida, who said if she could do the whole process over again, she wouldn't "change a damn thing."Brett and Quinn told People that they are taking things slow post-show as they continue to navigate a long-distance relationship between Tennessee and Idaho."We know that we like each other. We like being with each other, and we just kind of take it day by day," Brett shared.Considering the pair probably don't want to live apart forever, Quinn confirmed that a move to Tennessee is "definitely not off the table" for her."We know we like hanging out one-on-one. We know we get along with each other's friends and family. That part is really good," Quinn said.And Sean, a 22-year-old produce farmer from California, decided to continue a relationship with Emily Rushnell, a 25-year-old events specialist from Florida, after the show.Sean and Emily told People that they want to document farm life in California and continue visiting each other.During the finale, Sean asked Emily, "Would you be interested in pursuing what we started here and seeing where it could take the both of us?""That's an easy yes!" Emily gushed in reply.Carson Higgins, a 25-year-old wedding planner from Texas, therefore finished as Sean's runner-up. She said she felt "really sad" walking away from the farmer."Leaving Sean and this farm behind is a lot more difficult than I thought. I truly love him so much that it's going to be weird moving forward without him," Carson told the cameras.But it appears Sean made the right decision for him because Emily told People that their relationship really "took off" once filming ended."It's when we really started to get to know one another," Emily explained.The couple said it was nice to stop living in secrecy after seven months."It's so weird when you love someone so much and you just want to shout it from the top of your lungs, and you can't. So we're very excited," Emily said.The pair apparently spent Thanksgiving together and then had to endure several weeks apart."We were apart from December 1 to Christmas, and we talked on the phone every single day for hours and hours," Emily shared.When Sean flew out to Florida to visit her afterwards, they decided they don't want to be apart for that long ever again.Sean therefore packed up his truck and drove across the country to help Emily move to Georgia.They've been together "every day since," according to Emily, who called the pair "inseparable."The pair said they plan to open the bottle of wine they had brought home from their solo winery date on the show for their one-year dating anniversary."We got to kind of make a promise together that in a year's time, when we're still together, we'd open this bottle in celebration of where our relationship started," Sean said.Emily confirmed that they're keeping that special bottle of wine in the barn."She's truly my best friend," Sean gushed."We can go out to dinner and hang out for six hours and just sit there, laugh and spend time together like we're best friends, but we love each other so much. She's also the love of my life at the same time."Unlike the other two couples, Emily and Sean said they've talked about getting engaged."It's definitely in the works," Sean teased. "Stay tuned." FARMER WANTS A WIFE MORE FARMER WANTS A WIFE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Summer House' star Ciara Miller blasts Amanda Batula: "She was never a friend to me" NEXT STORY >>

'Survivor 49' castaway Shannon Fairweather engaged to boyfriend Daniel Linger

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Thu Jun 11, 2026 17:34 pm in 0.49284720420837 seconds



