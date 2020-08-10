Fargo Season 4 is coming to FX in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network announced Friday that Season 4 will premiere Sept. 27 and be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

FX shared the news alongside a teaser poster for the season. The poster shows a stack of canned goods, including a can with tomato soup leaking out of a bullet hole.

"You've waited long enough. #FargoFX officially returns SEPT 27 on FX & #FXonHulu," the caption reads.

FX also shared a teaser photo featuring Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, the head of a Black crime family.

Season 4 takes place in Kansas City in 1950. The season centers on the conflict between two criminal syndicates -- Loy's family and the Italian mafia.

Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Jessie Buckley, Ben Wishaw, E'myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Timothy Olyphant and Jack Huston co-star.

Fargo is an anthology series inspired by the Coen brothers' 1996 film of the same name. The series is created by Noah Hawley and features the Coen brothers and Warren Littlefield as executive producers in Season 4.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Season 4 was initially slated to premiere in the spring but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Production will resume later this month.