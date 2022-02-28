The second official trailer, released on Monday, for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, features an encounter where the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to entice his enemy, Dumbledore.

Mad Mikkelsen stars as Grindelwald, who started a war in the first trailer, and Jude Law plays Professor Albus Dumbledore, who has recruited a team to stop Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world.

"What you're doing is madness," Grindelwald tells professor Dumbledore in the trailer. "With or without you I will burn down their world."

Davis Yates directs the new film opening in theaters on April 15.

One set of posters for the film released last week showed some of Grindelwald's followers, including Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) and Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol).

The Secrets of Dumbledore is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).

Mikkelson replaced Johnny Depp who was in the prior films and was forced to step down from the role of Grindlewald after he lost a libel lawsuit against a British newspaper that described him as an abusive husband during his marriage to actress Amber Heard.

