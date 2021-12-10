Warner Bros. is giving a glimpse of the new film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The studio shared a teaser for the Fantastic Beasts sequel Friday featuring Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald.

The video opens with a narrator reflecting on the legacy of the Wizarding World, or the Harry Potter franchise of books, films, video games and theme parks, thus far.

New footage from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore includes a brief look at Mikkelson as Grindelwald following Johnny Depp's exit from the role.

The Fantastic Beasts film series is based on the book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J.K. Rowling. The movies take place in the Harry Potter universe.

Depp played Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) but was asked to step down from the role in November 2020.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates and also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller. The film opens in theaters April 15, 2022.

The movie's first official trailer will be released Monday.