Warner Bros. is giving a glimpse at the characters of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The studio shared posters for the fantasy film Tuesday ahead of the release of a new trailer Thursday.

One set of posters features a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and "Dumbledore's first army," including Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) and Professor Eulalie "Lalie" Hicks (Jessica Williams).

Another set of posters features the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) and some of his followers, including Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) and Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol).

Other posters feature new "global wizards," including German Minister of Magic Anton Vogel (Oliver Masucci) and Liu Tao (Dave Wong).

Law announced in a video Monday that the new trailer will premiere Thursday. The actor said it is a "privilege" to play Dumbledore, a character first introduced in J.K. Rowling 's Harry Potter book series.

"I'm thrilled to say that some of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard that we came to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this film," Law said. "The stakes are very high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his greatest test yet."

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore open in theaters April 15.

The film is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), which are based on Rowling's book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Warner Bros. released a first trailer for the movie in December.