Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Teacher Prudence Crandall, controversial for her efforts to educate black girls, in 1803

-- Architect Louis Sullivan, called the father of the skyscraper, in 1856

-- Automobile designer Ferdinand Porsche in 1875

-- Cartoonist Mort Walker in 1923

-- Actor Anne Jackson in 1926

-- Actor Irene Papas in 1926 (age 94)

-- Organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulgar Jr. in 1929

-- Albert DeSalvo, known as the Boston Strangler, in 1931

-- Actor Eileen Brennan in 1932

-- Actor Pauline Collins in 1940 (age 80)

-- Musician Al Jardine in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Valerie Perrine in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Charlie Sheen in 1965 (age 55)

-- Director Noah Baumbach in 1969 (age 51)

-- Author Kiran Desai in 1971 (age 49)

-- Rapper Redfoo, born Stefan Kendal Gordy, in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Garrett Hedlund in 1984 (age 36)

-- Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White in 1986 (age 34)

-- Rapper August Alsina in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Jack Dylan Grazer in 2003 (age 17)