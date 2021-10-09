Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- French composer Camille Saint-Saens in 1835

-- Charles Rudolph Walgreen, drugstore chain founder, in 1873

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rube Marquard in 1886

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter O'Malley in 1903

-- Convicted Watergate burglar, novelist and lecturer E. Howard Hunt Jr. in 1918

-- Former Beatle John Lennon in 1940

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb in 1941 (age 80)

-- The Who bassist John Entwistle in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jackson Browne in 1948 (age 73)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams in 1950 (age 71)

-- Writer/actor Robert Wuhl in 1951 (age 70)

-- Television personality Sharon Osbourne in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Tony Shalhoub in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Scott Bakula in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor John O'Hurley in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Michael Pare in 1958 (age 63)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary in 1958 (age 63)

-- Film director Guillermo del Toro in 1964 (age 57)

-- Musician PJ Harvey in 1969 (age 52)

-- Filmmaker Steve McQueen in 1969 (age 52)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam in 1970 (age 51)

-- Musician Sean Lennon in 1975 (age 46)

-- Comedian Nick Swardson in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Brandon Routh in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Zachery Ty Bryan in 1981 (age 40)

-- Organizing consultant Marie Kondo in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Tyler James Williams in 1992 (age 29)

-- Country singer Scotty McCreery in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Jodelle Ferland in 1994 (age 27)

-- Actor Jacob Batalon in 1996 (age 25)

-- Model Bella Hadid in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Jharrel Jerome in 1997 (age 24)