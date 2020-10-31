Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Dutch painter Jan Vermeer in 1632

-- Pope Clement XIV in 1705

-- English poet John Keats in 1795

-- Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1860

-- Gen. Chiang Kai-shek, the first leader of Nationalist China, in 1887

-- Actor/singer Ethel Waters in 1896

-- Actor Lee Grant in 1925 (age 95)

-- Astronaut Michael Collins in 1930 (age 90)

-- Former TV news anchorman Dan Rather in 1931 (age 89)

-- Actor/director Michael Landon in 1936

-- Folk singer/songwriter Tom Paxton in 1937 (age 83)

-- Actor David Ogden Stiers in 1942

-- Actor Stephen Rea in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Deidre Hall in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor John Candy in 1950

-- Olympic gold medal marathon runner Frank Shorter in 1947 (age 73)

-- Broadcaster Jane Pauley in 1950 (age 70)

-- Architect Zaha Hadid in 1950

-- Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1957 (age 63)

-- New Zealand director/producer Peter Jackson in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Rob Schneider in 1963 (age 57)

-- Rapper Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, in 1966 (age 54)

-- Rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Piper Perabo in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Vanessa Marano in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Letitia Wright in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Sydney Park in 1997 (age 23)

-- Singer Willow Smith in 2000 (age 0)