Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 85)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor\/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 75)-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 74)-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 74)-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 73)-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 69)-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 63)-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 55)-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 42)-- Businesswoman\/presidential adviser Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 39)-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 38)-- Model\/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 36)-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 33)-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 32)-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 31)