Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 86)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 82)

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 64)

-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 43)

-- Businesswoman/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 39)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 37)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 33)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 32)