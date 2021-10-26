Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 76)-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 75)-- Former first lady\/Sen.\/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 74)-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 67)-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 65)-- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales in 1959 (age 62)-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 60)-- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in 1961 (age 60)-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 59)-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 58)-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 58)-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 44)-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 43)-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 19)