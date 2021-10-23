Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 86)-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 81)-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 67)-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 65)-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 64)-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 62)-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 62)-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 59)-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 49)-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 45)-- Rocker Matt Shultz in 1983 (age 38)-- Author\/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 37)-- Singer Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 36)-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 27)-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 26)-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 23)