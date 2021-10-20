Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- English astronomer\/architect Christopher Wren in 1632-- French poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856-- Educator John Dewey in 1859-- Actor Bela Lugosi in 1882-- Jazz composer Jelly Roll Morton in 1890-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910-- Country singer Grandpa (Louis Marshall) Jones in 1913-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931-- Actor William Christopher in 1932-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935-- Singer\/songwriter Wanda Jackson in 1937 (age 84)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 84)-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 81)-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petty in 1950-- Film director Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 65)-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 63)-- Canadian astronaut Julie Payette in 1963 (age 58)-- Vice President Kamala Harris in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 56)-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 51)-- Singer Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 50)-- Rapper Snoop Dogg in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 36)-- Rapper A$AP Ferg, born Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., in 1988 (age 33)