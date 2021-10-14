Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- King James II of England in 1633-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader\/34th president of the United States, in 1890-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927-- Watergate figure\/author\/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 83)-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 82)-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 81)-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 68)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 65)-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 63)-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 56)-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 51)-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 47)-- Singer\/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 43)-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 41)-- Actor\/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Ariela Barer in 1998 (age 23)-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 20)