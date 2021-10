Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War heroine Molly Pitcher in 1754

-- Editorial cartoonist Herbert Block in 1909

-- Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1925

-- Jesse L. Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, in 1926

-- Actor Melinda Dillon in 1939 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Paul Simon in 1941 (age 80)

-- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in 1942 (age 79)

-- Musician Robert Lamm in 1944 (age 77)

-- Rocker Sammy Hagar in 1947 (age 74)

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member Pat Day in 1953 (age 68)

-- Chris Carter, creator of The X-Files, in 1956 (age 65)

-- Entertainer Marie Osmond in 1959 (age 62)

-- NBA coach Doc Rivers in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Kelly Preston in 1962

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jerry Rice in 1962 (age 59)

-- Cuban Olympic gold medal high jump specialist Javier Sotomayor in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Kate Walsh in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin in 1968 (age 53)

-- Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in 1971 (age 50)

-- Singer Ashanti Douglas in 1980 (age 41)

-- Australian Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe in 1982 (age 39)

-- First daughter Tiffany Trump in 1993 (age 28)

-- Singer Jimin, born Park Ji-min, in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Caleb McLaughlin in 2001 (age 20)