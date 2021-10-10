Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- English chemist\/physicist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731-- Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1813-- Sculptor Alberto Giacometti in 1901-- Jazz musician Thelonious Monk in 1917-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 80)-- Singer John Prine in 1946-- Entertainer Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 75)-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 72)-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950-- Rocker David Lee Roth in 1954 (age 67)-- Country singer Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 63)-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 62)-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 55)-- California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 52)-- Football star Brett Favre in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 48)-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 47)-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1977 (age 44)-- Singer Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 33)