Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 91)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 75)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 71)

-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 57)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 52)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 50)

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 49)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 43)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 27)