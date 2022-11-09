Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 91)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 75)-- Bodybuilder\/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 71)-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 57)-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 52)-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 50)-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 49)-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 43)-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 42)-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 38)-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 38)-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 28)-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 27)