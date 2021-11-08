Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Astronomer Edmond Halley in 1656-- Games producer Milton Bradley in 1836-- Irish author Bram Stoker in 1847-- Psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1884-- Author Margaret Mitchell in 1900-- Actor Esther Rolle in 1920-- Heart transplant pioneer Dr. Christiaan Barnard in 1922-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden in 1929-- TV journalist Morley Safer in 1931-- Science fiction writer Ben Bova in 1932-- Actor Virna Lisi in 1936-- Singer Bonnie Bramlett in 1944 (age 77)-- Singer Bonnie Raitt in 1949 (age 72)-- National Rifle Association official Wayne LaPierre in 1949 (age 72)-- TV personality Mary Hart in 1950 (age 71)-- Actor Alfre Woodard in 1952 (age 69)-- Singer Rickie Lee Jones in 1954 (age 67)-- Author Kazuo Ishiguro in 1954 (age 67)-- TV chef Gordon Ramsay in 1966 (age 55)-- Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor Parker Posey in 1968 (age 53)-- Naomi Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1971-- News anchor David Muir in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Tara Reid in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Dania Ramirez in 1979 (age 42)-- Punk singer Laura Jane Grace in 1980 (age 41)-- Actor Jessica Lowndes in 1988 (age 33)-- Singer SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Jade Pettyjohn in 2000 (age 21)