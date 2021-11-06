Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Belgian instrument-maker Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co.\/first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851-- Band leader\/composer John Philip Sousa in 1854-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887-- Journalist\/New Yorker magazine co-founder Harold Ross in 1892-- Director Mike Nichols in 1931-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 75)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Glenn Frey in 1948-- TV journalist\/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 66)-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 64)-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960 (age 61)-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 53)-- Author Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 51)-- Actor Thandie Newton in 1972 (age 49)-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 49)-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 43)-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (30)-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 24)