Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio in 1508

-- Irish satirist Jonathan Swift in 1667

-- Novelist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, in 1835

-- British statesman Winston Churchill in 1874

-- Photographer/writer Gordon Parks in 1912

-- Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1924

-- Actor Robert Guillaume in 1927

-- Producer/TV music show host Dick Clark in 1929

-- Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy in 1930

-- Comedian/filmmaker Woody Allen in 1935 (age 85)

-- 1960s radical Abbie Hoffman in 1936

-- Filmmaker Ridley Scott in 1937 (age 84)

-- Filmmaker Terrence Malick in 1943 (age 78)

-- Playwright David Mamet in 1947 (age 74)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Patinkin in 1952 (age 69)

-- Singer June Pointer in 1953

-- Rock singer Billy Idol in 1955 (age 66)

-- Historian Michael Beschloss in 1955 (age 66)

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Bo Jackson in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Ben Stiller in 1965 (age 56)

-- Music producer Steve Aoki in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer Clay Aiken in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Gael Garcia Bernal in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Elisha Cuthbert in 1982 (age 39)

-- Model Chrissy Teigen in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Kaley Cuoco in 1985 (age 36)