Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- English poet William Blake in 1757-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866-- Motown Records founder\/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 92)-- Oscar winner\/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer\/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 78)-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 72)-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 71)-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 70)-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 69)-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 62)-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 61)-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 60)-- Comedian\/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 59)-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 43)-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 39)-- Rapper\/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 28)