Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer\/inventor of the centigrade thermometer, in 1701-- Filipino pediatrician Fe del Mundi, first woman admitted to Harvard Medical School, in 1911-- Entertainer "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937-- Actor\/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940-- Singer Eddie Rabbitt in 1941-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jimi Hendrix in 1942-- Actor James Avery in 1945-- Film director Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 69)-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 67)-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy," in 1955 (age 65)-- Caroline Kennedy, former ambassador and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 56)-- Actor Jaleel White in 1976 (age 44)-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 27)