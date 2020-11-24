Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859

-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 79)

-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 78)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 77)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 30)