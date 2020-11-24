Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 82)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 79)-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 78)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member\/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 77)-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 73)-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 70)-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 55)-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 46)-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 37)-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 30)