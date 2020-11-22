Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle in 1643-- U.S. first lady Abigail Adams in 1744-- English novelist George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans, in 1819-- French statesman\/military leader Charles de Gaulle in 1890-- Wiley Post, the first pilot to fly solo around the world, in 1898-- Comedian Rodney Dangerfield in 1921-- Actor Geraldine Page in 1924-- Actor Robert Vaughn in 1932-- Writer\/director\/Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam in 1940 (age 80)-- Actor Tom Conti in 1941 (age 79)-- Musician Jesse Colin Young in 1941 (age 79)-- Guion S. Bluford Jr., the first African-American astronaut in space, in 1942 (age 78)-- Tennis star Billie Jean King in 1943 (age 77)-- Guitarist\/actor Steven Van Zandt in 1950 (age 70)-- Actor Richard Kind in 1956 (age 64)-- Actor Jamie Lee Curtis in 1958 (age 62)-- Actor Mariel Hemingway in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor Mads Mikkelsen in 1965 (age 55)-- Actor Mark Ruffalo in 1967 (age 53)-- Tennis player Boris Becker in 1967 (age 53)-- Actor Scarlett Johansson in 1984 (age 36)-- South African Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in 1986 (age 34)-- Actor Jamie Campbell Bower in 1988 (age 32)-- Actor Dacre Montgomery in 1994 (age 26)-- Actor Katherine McNamara in 1995 (age 25)-- Model Hailey Baldwin in 1996 (age 24)-- Actor\/singer Auli'i Cravalho in 2000 (age 20)