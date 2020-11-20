Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 93)-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 84)-- Musician\/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1939 (age 81)-- President-elect Joe Biden in 1942 (age 78)-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 77)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 74)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 73)-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor\/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 64)-- Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 61)-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 49)-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 45)-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 44)-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 37)-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 36)-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 32)