Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- French physicist Louis Daguerre, inventor of daguerreotype photography, in 1787

-- Journalist Dorothy Dix in 1861

-- Pollster George Gallup in 1901

-- Astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, in 1923

-- Author Margaret Atwood in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Brenda Vaccaro in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor David Hemmings in 1941

-- Actor Linda Evans in 1942 (age 79)

-- Writer Alan Dean Foster in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Jameson Parker in 1947 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Tatum in 1948

-- Actor Kevin Nealon in 1953 (age 68)

-- Comic book writer Alan Moore in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Oscar Nunez in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Elizabeth Perkins in 1960 (age 61)

-- TV writer/producer Steven Moffat in 1961 (age 60)

-- Guitarist Kirk Hammett in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Owen Wilson in 1968 (age 53)

-- Television news commentator Megyn Kelly in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor-comedian Mike Epps in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Chloe Sevigny in 1974 (age 47)

-- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 1975 (age 46)

-- Rapper Fabolous, born John David Jackson, in 1977 (age 44)

-- NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Damon Wayans, Jr. in 1982 (age 39)

-- Olympic runner Allyson Felix in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Jake Abel in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Nathan Kress in 1992 (age 29)