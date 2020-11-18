Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- French physicist Louis Daguerre, inventor of daguerreotype photography, in 1787-- Journalist Dorothy Dix in 1861-- Pollster George Gallup in 1901-- Astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, in 1923-- Author Margaret Atwood in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor Brenda Vaccaro in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor David Hemmings in 1941-- Actor Linda Evans in 1942 (age 78)-- Writer Alan Dean Foster in 1946 (age 74)-- Actor Jameson Parker in 1947 (age 73)-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Tatum in 1948-- Actor Kevin Nealon in 1953 (age 67)-- Comic book writer Alan Moore in 1953 (age 67)-- Actor Oscar Nunez in 1958 (age 62)-- Actor Elizabeth Perkins in 1960 (age 60)-- TV writer\/producer Steven Moffat in 1961 (age 59)-- Guitarist Kirk Hammett in 1962 (age 58)-- Actor Owen Wilson in 1968 (age 52)-- Television news commentator Megyn Kelly in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor-comedian Mike Epps in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Chloe Sevigny in 1974 (age 46)-- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 1975 (age 45)-- Rapper Fabolous, born John David Jackson, in 1977 (age 43)-- NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in 1980 (age 40)-- Actor Damon Wayans, Jr. in 1982 (age 38)-- Actor Jake Abel in 1987 (age 33)-- Actor Nathan Kress in 1992 (age 28)