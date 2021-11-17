Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- King Louis XVIII of France in 1755-- German astronomer and mathematician August Mobius in 1790-- Social reformer Grace Abbott in 1878-- Actor Rock Hudson in 1925-- Balladeer Gordon Lightfoot in 1938 (age 83)-- Film director Martin Scorsese in 1942 (age 79)-- Model\/actor Lauren Hutton in 1943 (age 78)-- TV producer Lorne Michaels in 1944 (age 77)-- Actor\/director Danny DeVito in 1944 (age 77)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Seaver in 1944-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jim Boeheim in 1944 (age 77)-- Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, in 1949 (age 72)-- Civil rights leader\/actor Yolanda King in 1955-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in 1958 (age 63)-- Model\/actor RuPaul in 1960 (age 61)-- Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Daisy Fuentes in 1966 (age 55)-- Singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley in 1966-- Singer Ronnie DeVoe in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor David Ramsey in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Rachel McAdams in 1978 (age 43)-- Actor Tom Ellis in 1978 (age 43)-- Writer Christopher Paolini in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Raquel Castro in 1994 (age 27)