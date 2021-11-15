Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Pope Nicholas V in 1397-- British astronomer William Herschel, discoverer of the planet Uranus, in 1738-- Artist Georgia O'Keeffe in 1887-- World War II German Gen. Erwin Rommel in 1891-- TV personality\/retired Judge Joseph Wapner in 1919-- Actor Ed Asner in 1929-- Author J.G. Ballard in 1930-- Pop singer Petula Clark in 1932 (age 89)-- Actor Yaphet Kotto in 1939-- Actor Sam Waterston in 1940 (age 81)-- Conductor Daniel Barenboim in 1942 (age 79)-- Fashion designer Jimmy Choo in 1948 (age 73)-- Actor Beverly D'Angelo in 1951 (age 70)-- Wrestler Randy Savage in 1952-- Musician Kevin Eubanks in 1957 (age 64)-- Actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1972 (age 49)-- Rock musician Chad Kroeger in 1974 (age 47)-- Actor Sean Murray in 1977 (age 44)-- Golf champion Lorena Ochoa in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Sophia Di Martino in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Winston Duke in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Shailene Woodley in 1991 (age 30)