Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Pope Nicholas V in 1397

-- British astronomer William Herschel, discoverer of the planet Uranus, in 1738

-- Artist Georgia O'Keeffe in 1887

-- World War II German Gen. Erwin Rommel in 1891

-- TV personality/retired Judge Joseph Wapner in 1919

-- Actor Ed Asner in 1929

-- Author J.G. Ballard in 1930

-- Pop singer Petula Clark in 1932 (age 89)

-- Actor Yaphet Kotto in 1939

-- Actor Sam Waterston in 1940 (age 81)

-- Conductor Daniel Barenboim in 1942 (age 79)

-- Fashion designer Jimmy Choo in 1948 (age 73)

-- Wrestler Randy Savage in 1952

-- Musician Kevin Eubanks in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1972 (age 49)

-- Rock musician Chad Kroeger in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Sean Murray in 1977 (age 44)

-- Golf champion Lorena Ochoa in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Sophia Di Martino in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Winston Duke in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Shailene Woodley in 1991 (age 30)