Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- King Edward III of England in 1312

-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856

-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911

-- TV producer/director Garry Marshall in 1934

-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 74)

-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 68)

-- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 61)

-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 58)

-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 30)

-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 28)