Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744

-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891

-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922

-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 75)

-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 69)

-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964

-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 56)

-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 46)

-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 24)

-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 21)