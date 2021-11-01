Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Journalist/novelist Stephen Crane in 1871

-- Journalist James Kilpatrick in 1920

-- Actor Betsy Palmer in 1926

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Al Arbour in 1932

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Gary Player in 1935 (age 86)

-- Hustler publisher Larry Flynt in 1942

-- Musician/politician Kinky Friedman in 1944 (age 77)

-- Country singer Lyle Lovett in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Rachel Ticotin in 1958 (age 63)

-- Apple CEO Tim Cook in 1960 (age 61)

-- Rock musician Anthony Kiedis in 1962 (age 59)

-- Rock drummer Rick Allen in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Toni Collette in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Jenny McCarthy in 1972 (age 49)

-- Founder of Feministing Jessica Valenti in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Matt Jones in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Natalia Tena in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Penn Badgley in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Anthony Ramos in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Max Burkholder in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Alex Wolff in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Hudson Yang in 2003 (age 18)