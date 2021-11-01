Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Journalist\/novelist Stephen Crane in 1871-- Journalist James Kilpatrick in 1920-- Actor Betsy Palmer in 1926-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Al Arbour in 1932-- Golf Hall of Fame member Gary Player in 1935 (age 86)-- Hustler publisher Larry Flynt in 1942-- Musician\/politician Kinky Friedman in 1944 (age 77)-- Country singer Lyle Lovett in 1957 (age 64)-- Actor Rachel Ticotin in 1958 (age 63)-- Apple CEO Tim Cook in 1960 (age 61)-- Rock musician Anthony Kiedis in 1962 (age 59)-- Rock drummer Rick Allen in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Toni Collette in 1972 (age 49)-- Actor Jenny McCarthy in 1972 (age 49)-- Founder of Feministing Jessica Valenti in 1978 (age 43)-- Actor Matt Jones in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Natalia Tena in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Penn Badgley in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Anthony Ramos in 1991 (age 30)-- Actor Max Burkholder in 1997 (age 24)-- Actor Alex Wolff in 1997 (age 24)-- Actor Hudson Yang in 2003 (age 18)