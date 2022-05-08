Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906

-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Author/broadcaster/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 96)

-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/singer Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 82)

-- English rock singer Gary Glitter , born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 78)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 58)

-- Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 39)