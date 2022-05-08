Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Jean-Henri Dunant, Swiss founder of the Red Cross Society\/co-founder of the Young Men's Christian Association, in 1828-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884-- Nobel Prize-winning Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906-- Pianist Mary Lou Williams in 1910-- Blues guitarist Robert Johnson in 1911-- Author\/broadcaster\/naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 96)-- Comedian Don Rickles in 1926-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston in 1932-- Actor\/singer Rick Nelson in 1940-- Author Peter Benchley in 1940-- Singer Toni Tennille in 1940 (age 82)-- English rock singer Gary Glitter, born Paul Francis Gadd, in 1944 (age 78)-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 68)-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954-- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 58)-- Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Matthew Davis in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 39)